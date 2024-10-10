Ratan Tata's passing marks end of an era for an iconic leader and visionary

The passing of Ratan Tata marks the loss of not only an iconic leader but also a global visionary whose influence extended far beyond business. He was a unique figure, celebrated for his sharp business acumen paired with deep empathy—an extraordinary balance not easily achieved. I admired him greatly for that.

Leading a conglomerate valued at over $100 billion is no small feat, yet Ratan Tata’s personal passions never took a backseat. His dedication to solving global environmental challenges, mentoring future leaders, and caring for stray animals brought a deeply human dimension to his industrialist persona. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



What set him apart was his pioneering spirit and profound love for the country. Under his leadership, the Tata Group opened India’s doors to the world, igniting an era of economic progress. When Tata acquired some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, it wasn’t just about corporate growth — it was a source of pride and inspiration for millions of Indians. He was a leader who not only built his empire but ensured that India’s growth was inextricably tied to it. Whether it was introducing India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured car or acquiring global brands like Tetley and Jaguar Land Rover, his vision helped put not just Tata but all Indian brands on the global map. These pioneering initiatives also generated millions of jobs and provided livelihoods for communities across the nation.



His insatiable hunger for learning was another trait that set him apart. With a degree in architecture and structural engineering, as well as a pilot’s licence, Ratan Tata’s accomplishments went far beyond his role as the head of one of India’s most celebrated business conglomerates. He lived a full and multifaceted life, constantly seeking knowledge and new experiences.

I had the privilege of interacting with him during his tenure at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he was instrumental in establishing the CII Environment Division as one of its founding donors. Ratan Tata’s commitment to the global climate crisis was evident; he was among the first leaders I know who personally authored a climate change policy for his company. This forward-thinking move led his entire organisation to formally measure its carbon footprint, setting a powerful example for the entire industry.



As industrialists, we have a unique opportunity to align with the nation’s sustainability goals and show responsibility towards the planet. From localising supply chains to empowering small and medium-sized businesses to adopt greener practices, we have the expertise and resources to drive this change. Ratan Tata embraced this responsibility with unmatched passion. His love for people and the planet became ingrained in the Tata Group’s core values, and that is the legacy of a true visionary.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. I hope they find strength in this difficult time, and I trust that his organisation will continue to uphold his values, carrying forward the remarkable legacy he built — a legacy that will shape not just the future of the company, but the country and the planet for generations to come.