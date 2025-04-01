Home / Companies / People / Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD and Kavinder Singh as joint MD

The changes will be effective from April 10 after the completion of the current term of managing director Bharat Puri

Sudhanshu Vats
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
The board of directors of Pidilite has approved the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as managing director and Kavinder Singh as joint managing director.
 
The changes will be effective from April 10 after the completion of the current term of managing director Bharat Puri, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
The board also appointed Puri as non-executive and non-independent director of the board of the company for a term of three years, commencing from April 10 to April 9, 2028.
 
Commenting on the announcement, MB Parekh, executive chairman, Pidilite, said, “We thank Bharat for his invaluable contribution as managing director for the last 10 years. Pidilite has made substantial progress and created significant shareholder value during his term. The appointments of Sudhanshu and Kavinder as MD and joint MD will reflect the next phase of the Pidilite leadership journey. I look forward to working with the two of them in building the Pidilite of the future.”
 
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

