Bajaj Auto reappoints Rajiv Bajaj, invests Rs 1,500 crore in credit arm

Bajaj Auto announced the reappointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as managing director and chief executive officer for another five-year term, effective April 1, 2025. This decision, approved by the board of directors, is subject to shareholder approval.

Simultaneously, the company revealed a Rs 1,500 crore fund infusion into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd (BACL).

This investment is intended to support BACL’s projected growth in assets under management (AUM) for the financial year 2025-26. The funds will be distributed in instalments and may take the form of equity capital, preference capital, or subordinated debt.

BACL, established in December 2021, reported an AUM of Rs 7,048 crore as of December 31, 2024. The capital injection aims to maintain regulatory compliance and support BACL’s capital adequacy. The company reported BACL’s turnover for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, as Rs 16.65 crore, with a net worth of Rs 258.23 crore.

Rajiv Bajaj, who has led the company since 2005, is credited with transforming Bajaj Auto into a global leader in two- and three-wheelers. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering Pune and a master’s in manufacturing systems engineering from the University of Warwick. Under his leadership, Bajaj Auto has achieved numerous milestones.

The board also approved the reappointment of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra as a non-executive independent director for a second five-year term, effective from May 20, 2025, also subject to shareholder approval.