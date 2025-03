Raymond has announced the resignation of Nawaz Modi Singhania as a director on the board of the company. The resignation is effective March 19, the company said in a release.

Commenting on the resignation, Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond, said, “We thank Nawaz Modi Singhania for her services as a board member over the years. As a company, we are committed to upholding the highest level of governance while continuing to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry.”