Stellantis India appoints Shailesh Hazela as CEO & MD, effective mid-July

Automobile manufacturer Stellantis has appointed Shailesh Hazela as the new CEO and Managing Director, succeeding Aditya Jairaj, who will be relocating to the United States. The leadership transition will be completed by mid-July.

Hazela has previously served as vice president of global purchasing and supply chain for the India and Asia Pacific Region at Stellantis. Since joining the company in September 2022, he has played a role in leveraging and developing the supply base across India, ASEAN, Korea, Japan, and other regions.

Hazela holds a Master's in Business Administration and a Bachelor degree in Industrial Engineering. He has over 28 years of experience in sectors including automotive, telecommunications, and railways.

“I look forward to accelerating technological innovation and strengthening our position in existing and emerging mobility segments,” Hazela said after the appointment.

Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants in Ranjangaon, Hosur, and Thiruvallur, an ICT Hub in Hyderabad, a software centre in Bengaluru, and two R&D centres in Chennai and Pune.

The company’s “Make in India” initiative continues with India being the only country outside North America to locally produce four Jeep nameplates (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee) and the Citroën C5 Aircross outside France.