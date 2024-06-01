Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maruti Suzuki India sees 2% drop in sales to 174,551 units in May

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 144,002 units last month from 143,708 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement

Maruti Suzuki 4th generation Epic New Swift,Maruti Suzuki

The newly-launched Maruti Suzuki 4th generation Epic New Swift, in Gurugram, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported 2 per cent year-on-year dip in total wholesales at 1,74,551 units in May 2024.
The company had dispatched a total of 1,78,083 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 1,44,002 units last month from 1,43,708 units in the year-ago period, it added.
 
Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 9,902 units from 12,236 units in May 2023. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, also fell to 68,206 units from 71,419 units in the year-ago month.
Utility vehicles, including Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 54,204 units last month as against 46,243 units earlier.
Sales of vans were at 10,960 units in May 2024 as against 12,818 units a year ago, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,692 units as against 2,888 units in May 2023.
MSI said its exports last month declined to 17,367 units from 26,477 units in the same period last year.
Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Passenger Vehicles Maruti Suzuki Cars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon