CII Summit: Azim Premji stresses companies' social responsibilities

Premji, who is also a philanthropist, emphasised the need for business houses to operate with the highest standards of integrity and stated that a lack of integrity signifies a lack of character

Wipro founder Azim Premji at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2024
Mohammad Anab New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2024 in Delhi on Friday, Wipro founder Azim Premji said, "Today's companies in India must be looked at from beyond the frameworks we've set for ourselves."

In his address, Premji further elaborated on the need to adopt a broader view regarding corporate social responsibility (CSR). "We keep talking about CSR but we have to understand that we have no limits to our responsibility," he added.

Premji, who is also a philanthropist, emphasised the need for business houses to operate with the highest standards of integrity and stated that a lack of integrity signifies a lack of character.

The 78-year-old business tycoon further urged businesses to be "clear, clean, honest, and firm" in their daily operations.
Speaking further on corporate responsibility and the need to engage with the broader community, the Padma Bhushan recipient said, "If we don't understand the struggles of the humble, we will not understand our responsibility towards creating the future."

In his address, the entrepreneur asked firms to adhere to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) norms and reevaluate their CSR budgets.

Notably, Premji, who retired in 2019, served as Wipro's chairman for nearly four decades and remains a non-executive member of the board. The Stanford University alumni has donated almost $21 billion to charitable causes.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

