Syrma SGS to focus on exports in healthcare, rail, defence: MD Gujral

MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says Syrma SGS will build on its strong base in exports of healthcare, rail, and defence electronics to sustain double-digit EBITDA growth by FY28

J S Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS Technology
premium
J S Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS Technology
Aashish Aryan Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Syrma SGS will continue to focus on high-margin export products, such as healthcare, railways, and defence, to achieve double-digit earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth by 2027-28, the company’s Managing Director (MD), Jasbir Singh Gujral, said.
 
“Over the last three years, we have had a good run. My EBITDA has increased significantly from Rs 215 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 325 crore in 2024-25. It is expected to grow another 30 per cent in this fiscal,” Gujral told Business Standard, adding that the company’s exports had also grown 19 per cent over the last year.
 
Diversified domestic base, new high-growth verticals
 
The company has a strong domestic presence in the segments of combustible and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial electronics equipment manufacturing. The automotive business contributes approximately 27 per cent of total revenue, whereas the industrial electronics equipment business contributes about 30 per cent, Gujral said, adding that healthcare and consumer electronics are new verticals with high-growth potential.
 
Exports rise despite global headwinds
 
For the quarter ended June 2025, the EMS company reported a net profit of Rs 49.74 crore, while its revenue declined nearly 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 944 crore. In the first quarter, the company also registered a healthy 29 per cent growth in exports, despite global uncertainties, including those induced by United States tariffs.
 
“So, as things pan out and settle down, I am very confident that going forward, we would be able to grow on the solid platform that we have built now,” Gujral told investors in June during a post-earnings conference call.
 
Exports to contribute one-third of future revenue
 
In the future, Syrma SGS aims to generate at least 33 per cent of its revenue from exports, Gujral said during the interview. Although the company is currently relatively shielded from tariffs, he believes that all EMS companies will have to factor in the United States market in their plans for the next five to seven years.
 
“Just as you cannot wish away China in the input supply chain, you can’t not think of the US because it is such a large consumer market,” he said.
 
India’s EMS competitiveness rising
 
Countries such as India and EMS companies based here will continue to remain competitive globally, not just due to cost advantage but also because of the rising quality of services being provided, Gujral added.
 

Topics :Syrma Technologyelectronics policyElectronics industry

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

