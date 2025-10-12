Syrma SGS to focus on exports in healthcare, rail, defence: MD Gujral

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Syrma SGS will continue to focus on high-margin export products, such as healthcare, railways, and defence, to achieve double-digit earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth by 2027-28, the company’s Managing Director (MD), Jasbir Singh Gujral, said.

“Over the last three years, we have had a good run. My EBITDA has increased significantly from Rs 215 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 325 crore in 2024-25. It is expected to grow another 30 per cent in this fiscal,” Gujral told Business Standard, adding that the company’s exports had also grown 19 per cent over the last year.

Diversified domestic base, new high-growth verticals The company has a strong domestic presence in the segments of combustible and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial electronics equipment manufacturing. The automotive business contributes approximately 27 per cent of total revenue, whereas the industrial electronics equipment business contributes about 30 per cent, Gujral said, adding that healthcare and consumer electronics are new verticals with high-growth potential. Exports rise despite global headwinds For the quarter ended June 2025, the EMS company reported a net profit of Rs 49.74 crore, while its revenue declined nearly 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 944 crore. In the first quarter, the company also registered a healthy 29 per cent growth in exports, despite global uncertainties, including those induced by United States tariffs.

“So, as things pan out and settle down, I am very confident that going forward, we would be able to grow on the solid platform that we have built now,” Gujral told investors in June during a post-earnings conference call. Exports to contribute one-third of future revenue In the future, Syrma SGS aims to generate at least 33 per cent of its revenue from exports, Gujral said during the interview. Although the company is currently relatively shielded from tariffs, he believes that all EMS companies will have to factor in the United States market in their plans for the next five to seven years.