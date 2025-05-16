TCS strengthens leadership to accelerate focus on AI, data, Cloud

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology (IT) services firm, is sharpening its focus on emerging technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data, and Cloud. In line with this strategic push, the firm has announced key leadership appo­int­ments following its results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25).

Aarthi Subramanian has been named executive director-president and chief operating officer (COO), while Mangesh Sathe has been appointed as chief strategy officer. These appointments are aimed at bolstering the company’s leadership capacity as it aligns itself with next-generation growth drivers. Providing more insights into Subramanian’s role, K Krithivasan, managing director & chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of TCS, in an internal communication viewed by Business Standard, said: “To further strengthen our leadership capacity and drive our strategic priorities, Aarthi will lead our service lines. She will also provide executive oversight to manufacturing and TechSS industry verticals. The business leaders of these areas will report to her.”

Subramanian will take charge of key service lines identified as core growth areas — AI, internet of things (IoT), cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and Cloud. These focus areas were highlighted during “Blitz”, TCS’s annual strategic event. “These five will be TCS’ hyper-focus areas,” said a source familiar with the matter. Similarly, Sathe will look into mergers & acquisitions (M&As), consulting, and all other strategic initiatives, ensuring alignment with the company’s growth road map. Asked about these senior-level appointments, Krithivasan told this newspaper, “We believe that AI, data, and Cloud are important drivers for our growth. We also looked at digital engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and a few others… these are the key service lines that will drive growth. Once we identified certain service lines as key drivers of growth, we realised that we have to double down in terms of what we do in each of them. We believe that we require additional bandwidth to drive this focus. We, hence, appointed a COO and chief strategy officer, who would focus on executing the strategy we have taken. We are also setting up an India consulting business.”