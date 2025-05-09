Home / Companies / People / Real estate major Puravankara Group's CEO Abhishek Kapoor steps down

Real estate major Puravankara Group's CEO Abhishek Kapoor steps down

Abhishek Kapoor resigns as CEO of Puravankara; group signs JV for 24.59-acre land in North Bengaluru with 3.48 mn sq ft saleable area and ₹3,000 crore development value

Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara
Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara
Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate major Puravankara Group on Friday announced the resignation of Abhishek Kapoor from the position of chief executive officer and executive director of the group. In parallel, the company unveiled a joint venture to develop a 24.59-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore.
 
As per a BSE filing by the company, Kapoor cited “personal reasons” in his resignation letter and noted that his departure would be effective from 9 May, close of business hours.
 
The joint development agreement with KVN Property Holdings LLP marks the group’s continued expansion in the city. The land parcel has a total saleable area of approximately 3.48 million square feet, and the project is expected to launch within the next six months. The site benefits from proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, emerging employment hubs, and ongoing infrastructure development.
 
Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited, said: “This joint venture highlights our sustained confidence in the North Bengaluru market, where we have already demonstrated strong traction. The scale, location, and partnership model of this project position it as an ideal platform for integrated development that resonates with the aspirations of urban homebuyers. It aligns with our broader vision of creating high-quality, community-focused housing across emerging corridors.”
 
Mallanna Sasalu, newly appointed CEO of Puravankara Ltd – South, said that North Bengaluru continued to attract discerning homebuyers, driven by infrastructure upgrades and connectivity to key economic hubs. “This project is conceived on the back of the successes of our previous projects, which validates this joint venture development in this micro-market. The project is expected to come to market in 6–9 months, and we are confident it will be a great addition to our impressive portfolio.”
 
Puravankara competes with other real estate majors such as Prestige, Brigade, and Sobha in the Bengaluru market. The group has also forayed into developing Grade-A commercial real estate, with a presence of 3 million square feet, and is expanding its footprint rapidly.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro ropes in ex-Goldman Sachs exec Sandeep Dhar to lead GCC business

Adani team in talks with Trump admin to drop $265 million US bribery case

Premium

Merger between Aster DM, QCIL unlocks operational advantages: Azad Moopen

Ambani rejoins $100 billion club as Reliance, Jio rally; Adani lags behind

Osamu Suzuki: The Japanese automaker who motorised middle-class India

Topics :PuravankaraCEOPuravankara Projects

First Published: May 09 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story