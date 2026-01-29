Associate Sponsors

Adani Power Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 19% to ₹2,480 cr, revenue down 9%

Adani Power attributed the decline in Q3 profit to lower one-time prior period income recognised during the quarter, as compared to the corresponding quarter of FY25

Adani Power
Photo: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
Adani Power on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,480 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY6), down 19 per cent from ₹3,057.21 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit declined 16 per cent from ₹2,952.78 crore. 
 
The company attributed the decline in profit to lower one-time prior period income recognised during the quarter, as compared to the corresponding quarter of FY25. In Q3FY25, the higher income was due to the closure of contractual matters and recognition of carrying cost income, as well as late payment surcharges. 
 
The firm's revenue from operations fell 9 per cent year -on-year (Y-o-Y) and 7.5 per cent sequentially to ₹12,451.44 crore. 
"Adani Power continues to deliver strong performance and maintain robust liquidity, thanks to our significant competitive advantages and cost-efficient power plants. We are swiftly securing long-term power purchase agreements for our upcoming capacities, with nearly half of our 23.7 gigawatt (GW) expansion already tied up in power purchase agreements (PPAs) with State DISCOMs," said SB Khyalia, chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Power.
   
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

