Adani Power Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 19% to ₹2,480 cr, revenue down 9%

Adani Power on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,480 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY6), down 19 per cent from ₹3,057.21 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit declined 16 per cent from ₹2,952.78 crore.

The company attributed the decline in profit to lower one-time prior period income recognised during the quarter, as compared to the corresponding quarter of FY25. In Q3FY25, the higher income was due to the closure of contractual matters and recognition of carrying cost income, as well as late payment surcharges.