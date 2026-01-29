Q3 results today: ITC, Vedanta, Adani Power among 184 firms on Jan 29

ITC, Dabur India, Swiggy, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Adani Power, Vedanta, and Tata Motors among 184 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Thursday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Colgate-Palmolive, Canara Bank, Dixon Tech, NTPC Green Energy, Blue Star, KPIT Tech, GE Shipping, Voltas, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), and Indian Energy Exchange.

ITC Q3 Results Preview

Fast-moving consumer goods major ITC is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate ITC’s net profit to average ₹5,175.85 crore, up 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹4,893.4 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 6 per cent from ₹5,091.7 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is projected to grow 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18,716.48 crore, compared to ₹17,052.8 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue is expected to increase 4 per cent from ₹18,021.3 crore in Q2FY26. Vedanta Q3 Results Preview Metal major Vedanta is expected to post a robust set of consolidated results for the December quarter , driven by higher volumes and firm base metal prices, according to brokerage estimates. Analysts anticipate strong performance from the aluminium, zinc, and power segments , which is expected to offset weakness in the oil and gas business. Rising commodity prices, particularly aluminium, zinc, and silver, are projected to support margins and profitability.

Brokerages have also highlighted several key monitorables, including progress on the demerger, expansion plans, and commissioning timelines. Overall, Vedanta’s Q3FY26 earnings are expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth, along with sharp year-on-year gains in Ebitda and net profit. Maruti Suzuki Q3 results Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,879.1 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) , marking a 4.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹3,726.9 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 15.8 per cent from ₹3,349 crore in Q2FY26. The company noted that net profit was impacted by a one-time cost of ₹593.9 crore due to implementation of the new Labour Codes.

Revenue from sales for the quarter surged 29.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47,537.2 crore, up from ₹36,805.1 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 18.4 per cent from ₹40,138.7 crore in Q2FY26. Market overview for January 29 Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are expected to witness a negative start on Thursday, amid muted domestic cues. Investors are awaiting the Economic Survey 2025–26, scheduled to be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Market sentiment is also likely to be influenced by persistent FII outflows, pre-Budget positioning, and global cues. At around 07:20 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,368.50, down 58 points or 0.23 per cent.