Star Health Q3 results: Net profit falls 40% to ₹128 crore

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent decline in net profit at ₹128 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The standalone health insurer had earned a profit of ₹215 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, gross written premium improved to ₹4,624 crore as against ₹3,796 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Star Health said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also rose to ₹4,445 crore in the quarter under review from ₹4,001 crore in October-December FY25.

However, net income from investment declined to ₹192 crore as against ₹200 crore in the same quarter a year ago.