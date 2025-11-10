Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Airtel Payments Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹11.8 crore

Airtel Payments Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹11.8 crore

The bank's profit for the quarter rose to Rs 11.8 crore against Rs 11.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

Airtel Payments Bank
"For the first time, the bank's quarterly revenue breached the Rs 800 crore," according to a release. | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airtel Payments Bank has posted a profit of Rs 11.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, marginally higher than a year ago, and said its quarterly revenue breached the Rs 800 crore mark for the first time.

The Q2FY26 revenue of Rs 804 crore, up 19.4 per cent year-on-year, "marks strong growth momentum", it said in a release.

The bank's profit for the quarter rose to Rs 11.8 crore against Rs 11.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"For the first time, the bank's quarterly revenue breached the Rs 800 crore," according to a release.

The annualised Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reached Rs 4,56,000 crore, reflecting the growing adoption of the Bank's Safe Second Account, merchant propositions, and other product offerings, the release said, pointing out that it remains the third-largest mobile bank in India by user base.

"Our consistent growth reflects the strength of our digital-first model and the deep trust our customers place in us," Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said.

"The Safe Second Account continues to be a key growth driver, empowering customers to manage their everyday digital transactions with ease and confidence," Biswas added.

Among other key metrics, the bank's customer balances have increased to Rs 3,987 crore in the quarter, up by 35 per cent year-on-year.

"The bank's offline presence continues to deepen with a robust network of over 5 lakh active banking points, including every fifth of them operated by women banking correspondents," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless Q2 profit rises 32% on higher sales, better product mix

Hudco Q2 profit rises 3% to ₹710 crore; eyes net-zero NPAs in 15 months

ReNew Q2 results: Net profit slips 5% to ₹467.5 cr, revenue rises

Emami Q2 profit drops 30% on GST disruption, rain impact on sales

Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹5,524 cr, revenue up 2.4%

Topics :Airtel payments bankQ2 resultsTelcos revenuemobile banking

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story