Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹5,524 cr, revenue up 2.4%

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71,75.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's regulatory filing. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss year-on-year narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71,75.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 10,932.2 crore a year ago.

The customer ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 180 in the reported quarter from Rs 166 in the September 2025 quarter, mainly due to customer upgrades and tariff increases, the company said.

The total debt of the company stood at Rs 2,02,951 crore at the end of the reported quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

