Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹5,524 cr, revenue up 2.4%

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss year-on-year narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71,75.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 10,932.2 crore a year ago.

The customer ARPU (average revenue per user) rose 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 180 in the reported quarter from Rs 166 in the September 2025 quarter, mainly due to customer upgrades and tariff increases, the company said.