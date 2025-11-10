Jindal Stainless Q2 profit rises 32% on higher sales, better product mix

Jindal Stainless on Monday reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) in the second quarter of FY26 to Rs 806.94 crore on the back of higher sales and an improved product mix.

The stainless steel manufacturer’s net profit in Q2FY25 was Rs 611.31 crore.

Revenue from operations for Q2FY26 on a consolidated basis rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 10,892.78 crore, compared to Rs 9,776.83 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 6.7 per cent, while net profit grew 13 per cent.

What drove Jindal Stainless’s growth this quarter?

The company said it witnessed consistent demand across key segments such as industrial pipes and tubes, lifts and elevators, metro, railway coaches, and wagons during the quarter. The white goods segment also gained traction, supported by festive-season demand. Addressing the media, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said that the company would continue to focus on the domestic market. “The growth is in the domestic market — in India, steel is growing at 8–9 per cent,” he said. How significant are exports to Jindal Stainless’s business? In Q2FY26, exports accounted for about 9 per cent of total sales. Jindal explained that over the past few years, exports have hovered around 10 per cent of total output.

The key export markets for Jindal Stainless are the US and Europe. “Despite upcoming challenges, we are not going to dip our guidance or increase it — exports will remain at around 10 per cent. And the biggest markets would be the US and Europe,” he said. The company has also expanded into South America, West Asia, and Japan. “But these are relatively smaller consumption markets compared to Europe and the US,” Jindal added. How is Jindal Stainless managing global supply chain pressures? Jindal said building the supply chain was a major task. “We have been part of our customers’ supply chain in Europe and the US for a very long time. So, we would not like to get out of it even though there is pressure on margins. We would rather be part of their supply chain at a lower volume than completely get out of it,” he said.