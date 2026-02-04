Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, total income up 24%

Financial services company Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), slightly below a profit of ₹2,231 crore during the same period last year. In Q2FY26, Bajaj Finserv's profit stood at ₹2,244 crore.

The company attributed the decline to steps taken during the quarter for a tighter provisioning framework and the implementation of new Labour codes. "BFS and its subsidiaries also accounted for one-time charge of ₹379 crore towards the new Labour codes released on November 21, 2025. Net impact on consolidated profit of BFS is ₹540 crore for accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) provision and ₹167 crore for new Labour codes," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated total income for the quarter jumped 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹39,708 crore from ₹39,708 crore in the Q3FY25. Bajaj Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, reported a 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y jump in its net interest income (NII) to ₹11,317 crore. Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.21 per cent as of December 31, 2025, up from 1.12 per cent a year ago, while net NPA remained flat at 0.47 per cent. The company's insurance arms, Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance, recorded a 12 per cent and 23 per cent surge in gross written premium to ₹7,389 crore and ₹7,854 crore, respectively.