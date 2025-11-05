Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BEML Q2 results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹48 cr on lower income

BEML Q2 results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹48 cr on lower income

Its consolidated income during the July-September period fell to ₹846.13 crore against ₹874.70 crore in the year-ago period

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML
BEML serves core sectors like defence, rail and mining. It operates under three major verticals defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
State-owned BEML on Wednesday reported a 5.8 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on account of lower income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 51.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated income during the July-September period fell to Rs 846.13 crore against Rs 874.70 crore in the year-ago period.

BEML serves core sectors like defence, rail and mining. It operates under three major verticals defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

