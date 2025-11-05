Q2 results today: Britannia, Inox, Zydus Wellness among 118 firms

Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries, Inox India, Muthoot Microfin, and Zydus Wellness are among the major companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 earnings on Wednesday.

Other key firms set to report today include Blue Star, Delhivery, CSB Bank, Eureka Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Saregama India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Welspun Investments and Commercials.

SBI Q2 results highlights

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 9.97 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹20,160 crore for Q2FY26, aided by a ₹3,869 crore post-tax gain from its Yes Bank stake sale. Sequentially, profit rose 5.22 per cent from ₹19,160 crore in Q1FY26.

During the quarter, the bank crossed the ₹100-trillion total business milestone, comprising ₹55.9 trillion in deposits and ₹44.2 trillion in advances. It retained its rank as the only Indian lender among the global top 50, placed 43rd in the S&P list. ALSO READ: SBI Q2FY26 results: Profit up 6.4% at ₹21,504 crore, NII rises 3.3% Net interest income grew 3.28 per cent year-on-year to ₹42,984 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) from domestic operations slipped 18 basis points to 3.09 per cent from a year earlier, though it improved sequentially by 7 bps. Adani Enterprises Q2 results highlights Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, posted an 83.7 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,198 crore for Q2FY26, versus ₹1,741.75 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit surged 335.5 per cent from ₹734.41 crore.

The growth was driven by exceptional gains worth ₹2,968.72 crore (post-tax ₹2,455.57 crore) from a partial stake sale in Adani Wilmar Ltd, and ₹614.56 crore arising from the amalgamation of Adani Cementation Ltd with Ambuja Cements. Revenue from operations fell 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,248.51 crore, reflecting muted topline growth despite strong profit performance. Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 results highlights Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,673 crore, supported by robust growth in automotive and farm equipment divisions. Consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to ₹46,106 crore during the quarter. Excluding one-time gains from land sales, tax impacts, and PLI benefits, PAT growth stood at 28 per cent.

ALSO READ: M&M Q2 results: Profit rises 16% on strong auto and farm showing During Q2FY26, M&M acquired a 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors for ₹555 crore. Markets highlight from November 4 Indian equity markets reversed early gains on Tuesday, dragged by IT and metal stocks in the latter half of the session. The BSE Sensex fell 519.34 points (0.62 per cent) to 83,459.15, while the Nifty50 slipped 165.70 points (0.64 per cent) to 25,597.65. Power Grid, Eternal, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers, while Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, and SBI gained.

ALSO READ: Gurpurab 2025: Stock markets to remain closed for trading today The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.42 per cent, and the SmallCap 100 declined 0.82 per cent. Market holiday on November 5 The Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Gurpurab (Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji). List of firms releasing Q2 Results today, November 5 1 Accelya Solutions India Ltd The NSE and BSE will remain shut for trading throughout the day, while the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate partially — the morning session will be closed, and evening trading will resume from 5:00 pm.

2 Allcargo Gati Ltd 3 Amerise Biosciences Ltd 4 Amraworld Agrico Ltd 5 Anjani Finance Ltd 6 Apcotex Industries Ltd 7 Asahi India Glass Ltd 8 Astral Ltd 9 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd 10 Avalon Technologies Ltd 11 Avanti Feeds Ltd 12 BEML Ltd 13 Bharat Seats Ltd 14 Black Buck Ltd 15 Blue Star Ltd 16 Britannia Industries Ltd 17 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd 18 CCL Products (India) Ltd 19 Cinevista Ltd 20 CMS Info Systems Ltd 21 Concord Control Systems Ltd 22 Cosmic CRF Ltd 23 CSB Bank Ltd 24 CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd 25 DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

26 Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd 27 Delhivery Ltd 28 De Nora India Ltd 29 Dharni Capital Services Ltd 30 Diamines & Chemicals Ltd 31 Digjam Ltd 32 Disa India Ltd1 33 D-Link (India) Ltd 34 Dugar Housing Developments Ltd 35 Elitecon International Ltd 36 Elnet Technologies Ltd 37 Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd 38 Eureka Industries Ltd 39 Euro Pratik Sales Ltd 40 Eveready Industries India Ltd 41 FDC Ltd 42 Godrej Agrovet Ltd 43 Goel Construction Company Ltd 44 Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd 45 Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd 46 Grasim Industries Ltd 47 Orient Green Power Company Ltd

48 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd 49 Honeywell Automation India Ltd 50 International Gemmological Institute India Ltd 51 INOX India Ltd 52 IVP Ltd 53 Jamshri Realty Ltd 54 Kennametal India Ltd 55 Kesar India Ltd 56 Likhami Consulting Ltd 57 Linaks Microelectronics Ltd 58 LMW Ltd 59 Machino Plastics Ltd 60 MAS Financial Services Ltd 61 Magellanic Cloud Ltd 62 Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd 63 M.K. Exim (India) Ltd 64 Mkventures Capital Ltd 65 Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd 66 MTAR Technologies Lt 67 Muthoot Microfin Ltd 68 Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd 69 Netripples Software Ltd 70 NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

71 Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd 72 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd 73 Piramal Pharma Ltd 74 Praj Industries Ltd 75 Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd 76 Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd 77 The Ramco Cements Ltd 78 Ramco Industries Ltd 79 Raymed Labs Ltd 80 Redington Ltd 81 Ravindra Energy Lt 82 Restile Ceramics Ltd 83 R.S. Software (India) Ltd 84 Sampre Nutritions Ltd 85 Sanathan Textiles Ltd 86 Saregama India Ltd 87 Semac Construction Ltd 88 Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd 89 Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd 90 Shiva Mills Ltd 91 Shiva Texyarn Ltd 92 Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd 93 Sika Interplant Systems Ltd

94 SIS Ltd 95 Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd 96 Savita Oil Technologies Ltd 97 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 98 Syngene International Ltd 99 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd 100 Tashi India Ltd 101 TeamLease Services Ltd1 102 Terraform Magnum Ltd 103 Terraform Realstate Ltd 104 The Investment Trust Of India Ltd 105 Tube Investments of India Ltd 106 Tracxn Technologies Ltd 107 T T Ltd 108 Updater Services Ltd 109 V B Desai Financial Services Ltd 110 Veronica Production Ltd 111 Vinati Organics Ltd 112 Vinayak Polycon International Ltd 113 Waterbase Ltd 114 Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd