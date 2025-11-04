IndiGo net loss jumps 161.6% to ₹2,582 crore due to rupee depreciation

The consolidated net loss of IndiGo, India’s largest airline, increased by 161.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the second quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) to Rs 2,582 crore, primarily due to rupee depreciation amid the US’s imposition of tariffs on India and the continued outflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

“Our exposure to foreign exchange risks is primarily due to aircraft lease liabilities and maintenance obligations that are denominated in US dollars. While we have some dollar-denominated assets in the form of deposits, the net exposure as of the end of September is approximately $9 billion. This would amount to a foreign exchange loss of around Rs 900 crore for every rupee’s depreciation at the quarter-end,” said IndiGo’s Chief Financial Officer, Gaurav Negi, during the earnings conference call with analysts.

“We saw Rs 3.18 depreciation at the end of the September quarter, as compared to the end of the June quarter. So, we ended up with about Rs 2,900 crore foreign exchange loss,” he mentioned. The tariff imposition on India and the continued FDI outflow in the second quarter led to the sharp rupee depreciation, he said. Negi mentioned that the company has actively been taking steps to mitigate these exposures by hedging part of its foreign currency outflow and has $850 million positioned in its hedge book. “We have recognised the gain on hedging of about Rs 200 crore in this quarter. In the coming years, we will continue to enhance this position,” he stated.

“Additionally, as we continue to scale up our international operations and enhance our brand globally, we expect the natural hedge — the dollar inflows from international revenue — to increase. This will provide us further insulation from currency fluctuation over time,” he mentioned. IndiGo reported an adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of foreign exchange movement and hedging gains, of Rs 3,800 crore at a margin of about 20 per cent. “This is compared to adjusted EBITDA of about Rs 2,700 crore at a margin of about 16 per cent that was recorded in the same period last year,” Negi noted.

While the aircraft lease liabilities are long term in nature and are payable for eight to ten years from a cash flow standpoint, IndiGo recognises the currency impact at the end of each reporting period based on accounting standards. The company’s total income increased by 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,600 crore. “In terms of topline, the quarter was marked by revenue performance exceeding our earlier expectations due to stronger than anticipated performance in August and September, especially in the domestic market,” Negi mentioned. “We added capacity in an optimised manner and grew by about 3 per cent in terms of seat deployment and about 8 per cent in terms of ASKs (available seat kilometres). This resulted in flattish domestic capacity growth and a growth of more than 26 per cent on international sectors as compared to the same period last year,” he added.

The number of passengers handled by IndiGo in the second quarter grew by about 4 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, while the overall industry’s passenger growth remained largely stagnant, he noted. He stated that the number of grounded planes, due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues that have been ongoing for several months, remains stable in the range of 40s. “Based on the latest guidance, as received from the OEM (Pratt & Whitney), the number of grounded planes is expected to remain at the current level till the end of the financial year,” he added. The new set of flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots have come into effect from November 1 and they will have a financial impact.