Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers' Q2 housing sales decline 13%

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers' Q2 housing sales decline 13%

In Q2 FY26, the company sold an area of 0.86 million square feet (msf), down 17 per cent Y-o-Y but 2 per cent higher on a Q-o-Q basis

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock
During Q2 FY26, funds affiliated with Blackstone – a global investment manager – increased their holding to 40 per cent in the company. | Representative Image
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers reported housing sales of ₹670 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26), down 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), sales grew 9 per cent, aided by sustenance sales.
 
In Q2 FY26, the company sold an area of 0.86 million square feet (msf), down 17 per cent Y-o-Y but 2 per cent higher on a Q-o-Q basis.
 
The company’s sales realisation stood at around ₹7,823 per sq. ft., up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q. The Pune-based developer’s collections also grew 8 per cent on both a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis to ₹596 crore.
 
Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, “We remain optimistic about the demand scenario in the backdrop of economic growth, a benign interest rate environment, and declining inflation.”
 
Overall, in the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), the company’s sales declined 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,286 crore. It sold an area of 1.7 msf, 15 per cent less compared to H1 FY25. Realisations, however, grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,582 per sq. ft. Meanwhile, collections declined marginally by 1 per cent to ₹1,146 crore.
 
During Q2 FY26, funds affiliated with Blackstone – a global investment manager – increased their holding to 40 per cent in the company.
 
Patil said, “This partnership marks an inflection point in the company’s growth journey as we move ahead with a shared vision to fast-track expansion, foster innovation, and strengthen leadership in the sector. Built on trust, innovation, and customer centricity, the company is well positioned to deliver sustained growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
 
Additionally, in October 2025, the company acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of 1.9 msf and a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,400 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra profit down 4.5%, sees limited impact from H-1B visa fees

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,633 crore

Premium

Leela Hotels logs net profit of ₹74.7 crore, announces global foray

ICICI Lombard General Insurance's Q2 net profit up 18% at ₹819 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Q2 net profit up 19% at ₹299.26 crore

Topics :BlackstoneKolte-Patil DevelopersQ2 resultsHousing sales

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story