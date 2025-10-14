Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tech Mahindra profit down 4.5%, sees limited impact from H-1B visa fees

Tech Mahindra profit down 4.5%, sees limited impact from H-1B visa fees

New deal wins for the second quarter stood at $816 million, up 35.3 per cent from last year

Avik Das Bengaluru
Oct 14 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Tech Mahindra’s net profit declined 4.5 per cent to ₹1,195 crore for the first quarter, compared to a year earlier. It was, however, slightly higher than ₹1,141 crore sequentially.
 
Revenue rose 5.1 per cent to ₹13,995 crore, helped by the manufacturing and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) businesses. Both verticals, which contributed 18.1 per cent and 16.8 per cent to the topline, were up 5.2 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively.
 
“The past year has been one of the low points for the industry, and discretionary spending is limited, with most projects being consolidation and cost take-out ones,” chief executive officer Mohit Joshi said at a news conference on Tuesday.
 
While the telecommunications business, Tech Mahindra’s largest vertical, was down 2.2 per cent, the company continues to see a slowdown in the auto business. It remains cautious on commercial vehicles, while the passenger car business shows some signs of stability. Retail, however, continues to gain tailwinds as e-commerce clients expand.
 
New deal wins for the second quarter stood at $816 million, up 35.3 per cent from last year.
 
When asked about the impact of the hike in H-1B visa fees, Joshi — who spent years at Infosys — said that only 1 per cent of the company’s workforce holds that visa and most of the people who work in the US are either locals or green card holders.
 
“There will be some impact, though I believe it will be limited. We will continue to do the work we do and strengthen our delivery centres in Brazil, Mexico, and our centres in Europe,” he added.
 
From a geography perspective, the Americas dropped about 2.7 per cent due to macroeconomic headwinds, offset by Europe, which rose 5.5 per cent.
 
Operating margins climbed to 12.1 per cent from 10.2 per cent a year ago, helped by operational efficiencies. “This quarter marks the eighth consecutive period of margin expansion, driven by operational efficiency and disciplined execution,” chief financial officer Rohit Anand said in a statement.
 
The IT headcount stood at 78,528 as of September 30, down by 2,090 from the same comparable period. Attrition rose to 12.8 per cent from 10.6 per cent.
 
Last year, in the same quarter, the company had a one-time exceptional gain of ₹450 crore due to the sale of a land parcel in Telangana.

Oct 14 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

