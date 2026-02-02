Hyundai Motor Q3FY26 results: Profit 6.3% to ₹1,234 cr, revenue up 8%

The Indian arm of South Korean automobile major, Hyundai, on Monday reported a 6.3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,234.4 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, profit stood at ₹1,160.7 crore. However, on a sequential basis, profit dropped 21.5 per cent from ₹1,572.3 crore.

The automaker's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹17,973.5 crore from ₹16,648 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 2.9 per cent from ₹17,460.8 crore.

Hyundai Motor's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹2,018.3 crore, up 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y and down 16.9 per cent sequentially. Ebitda margin came in at 11.2 per cent in Q3FY26, compared with 11.3 per cent in the same quarter last year, marking a 10 basis points (bps) decline Y-o-Y. Margin was down 270 bps sequentially. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹2,018.3 crore, up 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y and down 16.9 per cent sequentially. Ebitda margin came in at 11.2 per cent in Q3FY26, compared with 11.3 per cent in the same quarter last year, marking a 10 basis points (bps) decline Y-o-Y. Margin was down 270 bps sequentially.

"The third quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of 'Quality of Growth' strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability. Notably, on a year-to-date basis, Ebitda margins expanded to 12.8 per cent as against 12.5 per cent last year, supported by our efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures. As we move ahead, the robust January 2026 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026," said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyundai. Hyundai Motor Q3 sales The company said overall volume growth was supported by revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates and a healthy contribution from exports. Hyundai Motor’s total sales rose 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 195,436 units. Of this, domestic sales were flat at 146,548 units, while exports climbed 21.2 per cent to 48,888 units.