IDFC First Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 48% to ₹503 crore

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a 48 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 503 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 339 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 12,542 crore during the quarter from Rs 11,123 crore in the same period a year ago, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 10,417 crore from Rs 9,343 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 5,492 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 4,902 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.