Q3 results: Sun Pharma, GAIL, IDFC first bank, Delhivery, 72 more on Jan 31

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, GAIL (India), Bharat Dynamics, ZF Steering Gear India, IDFC First Bank, Delhivery, Finolex Industries, Reliance Infrastructure, and R R Kabel are among 157 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Clean Science and Technology, Vinati Organics, Birla Corporation, Vinati Organics, Vinayak Polycon International, ZEN Technologies, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Meghmani Organics, ZF Steering Gear India, Sirca Paints India, and Studds Accessories.

Ambuja Cements’ Q3 profit dips

Ambuja Cements’ consolidated net profit for Q3FY26 fell 90.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹204 crore, hit by a high base from Q3FY25 and one-off items, including a ₹826 crore tax credit in the previous year.

On a normalised basis, however, profit after tax (PAT) soared 258 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹378 crore. The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly volume at 18.9 million tonnes, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Revenue from operations grew 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,277 crore, aided by higher volumes and price gains. Excluding last year's one-off income, normalised revenue rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a strong share of premium products and improved margins. Market highlights from January 31 Indian equity markets ended a three-day rally on Friday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the much-anticipated Union Budget 2026, scheduled for announcement over the weekend.

At closing, the Nifty 50 slipped 0.39 per cent, or 98.25 points, to 25,320.65, while the Sensex dropped 0.36 per cent, or 296.59 points, to 82,269.78. The Nifty recorded a 3.1 per cent decline for the month, marking its worst monthly performance since February 2025, when it had fallen over 5.8 per cent. Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra led the losses, shedding up to 5 per cent. Conversely, M&M, SBI, ITC, HUL, BEL, and Titan gained up to 1.3 per cent, supporting the market’s upside. Broader markets ended mixed. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.19 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.32 per cent.