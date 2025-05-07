MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 33% to ₹493 crore, dividend declared

MRF Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹492.7 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks approximately 33 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹370.5 crore. Sequentially, the profit spiked by 49.2 per cent from ₹330.2 crore.

MRF's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 11.4 per cent to ₹7,074.8 crore from ₹6,349.4 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, the revenue saw a marginal increase of 1.1 per cent from ₹7,000.82 crore.

Moreover, the board of directors of the company proposed a final dividend of ₹229 per equity share, which would take the total dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to ₹235 apiece.