Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Profit marginally rises 3.3% to ₹5,048 crore

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹5,048 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024–25 (Q4FY25), aided by treasury income amid pressure on net interest margin.

For the full financial year, BoB posted a net profit of ₹19,581 crore in FY25, showing a 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

The bank’s treasury income doubled in the quarter ended March to ₹1,559 crore from ₹753 crore in Q4FY24.

Its board recommended a dividend of ₹8.35 per share for FY25. On Tuesday, the bank's stock closed 10.27 per cent lower at ₹223.65 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Net interest income (NII), a key revenue source, for the reporting quarter fell 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,020 crore. The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) — the difference between interest received and interest paid — from domestic operations in Q4FY25 fell to 2.86 per cent, down from 3.27 per cent in the same period the previous year.

Other income, comprising fees, commission, and treasury earnings, expanded by 24.3 per cent to ₹5,210 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹4,191 crore in Q4FY24. Treasury gains increased by 107 per cent to ₹1,559 crore in Q4.

Also Read

The cost-income ratio was largely flat at 49.89 per cent (excluding wage revisions and one-time items) as of 31 March 2025.

BoB reported credit growth in domestic advances of 13 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹10.2 trillion as of 31 March 2025. Retail advances and corporate loans registered Y-o-Y growth of 19 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively. Home loans grew 17.3 per cent.

Its deposits expanded by 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.72 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and savings account (CASA) — stood at 39.97 per cent in March 2025, down from 41.03 per cent a year ago.

The asset quality profile improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 2.26 per cent as of 31 March 2025 from 2.92 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs declined to 0.58 per cent from 0.68 per cent in March 2024. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including write-offs, stood at 93.29 per cent in March 2025.

Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.19 per cent, with the common equity tier I (CET-1) at 13.78 per cent.