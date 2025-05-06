BSE Q4 results: Net profit surges to ₹494 cr with strong performance

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 494 crore during the March quarter.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 107 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Its total income rose to Rs 926.4 crore in the January-March period from Rs 543.3 crore a year earlier.

The exchange has declared a special dividend of Rs 5 and a normal dividend of Rs 18, resulting in a final dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for the FY25.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the bourse's net profit grew over-three fold to Rs 1,322 crore from Rs 404 crore in FY24. Its total income doubled to Rs 3,236 crore for FY25 from Rs 1,596 crore in the preceding fiscal.

For FY25, BSE traded 30.5 billion contracts in equity derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of Rs 1,415 crore.

Further, total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew 61 per cent to reach 66.3 crore in FY25 from 41.1 crore last year, with BSE continuing a market share of 89 per cent.