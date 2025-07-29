Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NTPC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹6,108.46 crore in April-June

NTPC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹6,108.46 crore in April-June

NTPC, the country's largest power generation company, had recorded a net profit of ₹5,506.07 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year

NTPC
NTPC's revenues from operations came down to ₹47,065.36 crore in the first quarter from ₹48,528.88 crore in the same period a year ago. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 11 per cent to ₹6,108.46 crore in June quarter.

NTPC, the country's largest power generation company, had recorded a net profit of ₹5,506.07 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company's revenues from operations came down to ₹47,065.36 crore in the first quarter from ₹48,528.88 crore in the same period a year ago. However, other income increased to ₹755.75 crore from ₹452.80 crore year-on-year. Total expenses were at ₹42,539.94 crore as against ₹41,844.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

However, NTPC brought down its fuel cost (a major component in power generation) to ₹24,973.04 crore from ₹27,844.82 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 2025 included ₹2,331.44 crore on account of sale of energy through trading.

Sale of energy through trading also includes exports amounting to ₹226.34 crore to Nepal and Bangladesh by NWN Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the re-appointment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC Limited.

Singh has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as CMD with effect from August 1, 2025 till July 31, 2026 or "till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent or until further orders", NTPC said.

The proposal remains subject to approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company's board in a meeting held on May 24, also recommended a final dividend of ₹3.35 per share for FY25 and has fixed September 4, 2025 as the record date for ascertaining the illegibility of shareholders.

Once approved, the payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after September 25. NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company, through conventional and renewable sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Pharma Q1 profit rises 20% to ₹548 cr on strong global sales

Star Health's Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 17.7% to ₹262.5 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated adj net profit up 1% at ₹4,472 crore in Q1

Deepak Fertilisers Q1 results: Profit rises 22% to ₹244 cr on higher sales

Blue Dart Q1 results: Profit falls 9% as rising costs offset delivery gains

Topics :NTPCQ1 resultsPower generationrenewable energy

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story