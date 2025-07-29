NTPC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹6,108.46 crore in April-June

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 11 per cent to ₹6,108.46 crore in June quarter.

NTPC, the country's largest power generation company, had recorded a net profit of ₹5,506.07 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company's revenues from operations came down to ₹47,065.36 crore in the first quarter from ₹48,528.88 crore in the same period a year ago. However, other income increased to ₹755.75 crore from ₹452.80 crore year-on-year. Total expenses were at ₹42,539.94 crore as against ₹41,844.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

However, NTPC brought down its fuel cost (a major component in power generation) to ₹24,973.04 crore from ₹27,844.82 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 2025 included ₹2,331.44 crore on account of sale of energy through trading.

Sale of energy through trading also includes exports amounting to ₹226.34 crore to Nepal and Bangladesh by NWN Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the re-appointment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC Limited. Singh has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as CMD with effect from August 1, 2025 till July 31, 2026 or "till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent or until further orders", NTPC said. The proposal remains subject to approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.