Star Health's Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 17.7% to ₹262.5 crore

Star Health & Allied Insurance reported a 17.68% year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit, which stood at ₹262.52 crore in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26), down from ₹318.93 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, according to the company, the profit as per IFRS increased by 44% to ₹438 crore, and the combined ratio stood at 99.6%.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, Star Health Insurance recorded a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹3,936 crore, marking a 13% YoY increase on a 1/N basis. The Retail GWP grew by 18% YoY, with fresh retail premiums rising by 25%.