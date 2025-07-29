Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Deepak Fertilisers Q1 results: Profit rises 22% to ₹244 cr on higher sales

Deepak Fertilisers Q1 results: Profit rises 22% to ₹244 cr on higher sales

The company reported a net profit of ₹199.65 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

DFPCL
The company's net debt further reduced even as "we progressed major capital investments," he said, adding, "This reinforces the strength of our business model." (Photo: DFPCL website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.14 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to₹ 243.86 crore during the June quarter on higher sales.

Total revenue rose 16.54 per cent to ₹2,658.75 crore during the June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year from ₹2,281.33 crore in a year-ago.

Expenses remained higher at ₹2,337.31 crore as against ₹2,023.25 crore in the said period.

DFPCL Chairman and Managing Director said, "The strong start to FY26 underscores the impact of our strategic transformation and disciplined execution. Our continued focus on specialty products, customer engagement, and operational agility is driving tangible results."  The company's net debt further reduced even as "we progressed major capital investments," he said, adding, "This reinforces the strength of our business model."  DFPCL manufactures both industrial chemicals and fertilisers with a strong presence in Technical Ammonium Nitrate (mining chemicals), industrial chemicals, and crop nutrition (fertilisers).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Company NewsDeepak FertilisersQ1 results

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

