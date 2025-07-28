Torrent Pharma Q1 profit rises 20% to ₹548 cr on strong global sales

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹548 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong sales across markets, including India and the US.

The drug firm reported a net profit of ₹457 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,178 crore in the June quarter compared with ₹2,859 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The drug maker said its India revenues rose by 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,811 crore in the April-June period, led by outperformance in focus therapies.