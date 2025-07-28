Torrent Pharma Q1 profit rises 20% to ₹548 cr on strong global sales

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹548 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong sales across markets, including India and the US.
The drug firm reported a net profit of ₹457 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,178 crore in the June quarter compared with ₹2,859 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
The drug maker said its India revenues rose by 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,811 crore in the April-June period, led by outperformance in focus therapies.
The US business revenues stood at ₹308 crore in the June quarter, by 19 per cent year-on-year, it added. Similarly, revenue in Brazil rose by 11 per cent to ₹218 crore, the company stated.
Its sales in Germany were up 9 per cent year-on-year to ₹308 crore in the June quarter against the same period last year. Shares of Torrent Pharma settled 0.75 per cent higher at ₹3,629.50 apiece on the BSE.
