Q3FY26 results: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank, JK Cement among 22 firms on Jan 17

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Can Fin Homes, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, IDBI Bank, RBL Bank, PNB Gilts, Rossari Biotech, and JK Cement are among 22 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Jayaswal Neco Industries, Nureca, Nitin Castings, Oswal Yarns, Meyer Apparel, Viram Suvarn, Trident Lifeline, and Netweb Technologies India.

HDFC Bank Q3 results preview

Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the quarter to be a transitional one, with signs of improving loan growth and stabilising margins, tempered by ongoing pressures on deposit mobilisation and muted treasury gains.

While the Q3FY26 numbers may not appear particularly strong at first glance, analysts believe the results could indicate that the bank’s earnings have passed the trough. The expectation is that performance will improve further into Q4FY26 and FY27, supported by stabilising margins and steady credit growth. ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q3 results preview: Profit may post muted growth; NIMs stable According to market estimates, HDFC Bank’s Q3FY26 earnings are likely to show a gradual recovery. Analysts expect net interest income (NII) to rise by 4-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting improving loan growth, although pressures on liabilities may limit upside.

Net profit is expected to grow by 5-11 per cent Y-o-Y, indicating a modest but steady rebound in profitability. Market highlights from January 16 Indian stock markets closed higher on Friday, supported by gains in information technology (IT) and banking stocks, even as selling pressure weighed on pharma and consumer durables shares. The BSE Sensex touched an intraday high of 84,134.97, rising 0.9 per cent (752.26 points), before trimming gains to settle at 83,570.35, up 187.64 points or 0.23 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty50 rose to an intraday high of 25,873.50, up 0.81 per cent, but ended the day at 25,694.35, gaining 28.75 points or 0.11 per cent.