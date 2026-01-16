Jio Platforms Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 11.2% to ₹7,629 crore

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), which runs India’s largest telecom network Reliance Jio, reported a net profit of ₹7,629 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 11.2 per cent from the same period last year.

The higher numbers came on the back of growth driven by robust subscriber addition, growth in revenue per user and scale-up of digital services, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The revenue of JPL, which is slated to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) by July this year, stood at ₹43,683 crore for Q3FY26, representing a 12.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.

Sequentially, profit was up 3.4 per cent from ₹7,379 crore in the Q3FY26 period, while revenue rose 2.4 per cent from ₹42,652 crore in the previous quarter. Jio Platform’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter were at ₹19,303 crore, up 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y. The telco added that margin increase of 170 bps was led by higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and operating leverage. Jio reported ARPU, a monthly metric of profitability, of ₹213.7 in Q3FY26, up marginally from ₹211.4 in the second quarter. However, Y-o-Y, the ARPU was up 5.1 per cent from ₹203.3. “ARPU increased with higher customer engagement, partly offset by promotional offers for unlimited 5G and fixed broadband services,” the company said.

Overall, Reliance Jio had 515.3 million users of which 253 million were using 5G as of December 2025, making up 53 per cent of the customer base. It added 8.9 million subscribers in the latest quarter. Jio’s 5G data traffic during the third quarter was 62.3 billion gigabytes (GB), up nearly 34 per cent Y-o-Y, while the total voice traffic was 1.53 trillion minutes, up 5.8 per cent. “Through our mobility and broadband products, we are connecting mobile phones, homes, appliances and enterprises. The synergistic value delivered by our connectivity and media platforms has meaningfully increased customer engagement. This quarter, Jio expanded its subscriber base further, through attractive propositions enabled by its comprehensive, indigenous technology stack tailored for Indian markets,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited.

During the quarter, Reliance Jio added over 1 million homes each month taking the total connected premises to nearly 25.3 million for fixed broadband. For JioAirFiber, the customer base currently stands at 11.5 million, becoming the first free wireless access (FWA) service globally to surpass 10 million subscribers, the company said. “Jio’s over 500 million subscriber base, deep customer insights and pan-Indian distribution network will empower Reliance Intelligence to achieve its aim to make India not just artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness AI tools to create, innovate and grow. This will drive sustained value creation for all stakeholders in the coming years,” said Akash M Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.