HCL Technologies, Tata Communications, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will be among 17 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include AU Small Finance Bank, Delta Corp, and Havells India.

HCL Technologies Q4 preview

After a series of reports from information technology (IT) firms showing modest growth in both revenue and profit, HCL Technologies is expected to experience similar results, hindered by seasonal slowdowns and pressure on margins. According to analysts monitored by Business Standard, the company's revenue is anticipated to increase by a modest 1.28 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter, reaching ₹30,273.2 crore. Analysts suggest that seasonal factors in product sales, coupled with ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, are likely to affect HCL Technologies' performance.

Market review April 22

Indian stock markets are expected to open slightly higher today, following a positive trend in the previous session where the indices saw gains for the fifth consecutive day. The market performance was supported by strong buying activity in the banking, IT, and auto sectors. However, global cues remain a mixed bag, with weakness in Wall Street indices overnight and a mixed trading pattern in Asia.

At 7:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up by 32 points, standing at the 24,167 level, signalling a positive start for the Indian market when it opens.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 22

AU Small Finance Bank Limited

CDG Petchem Limited

Cella Space Limited

Choice International Limited

Cistro Telelink Limited

Cyient DLM Limited

Delta Corp Limited

Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

Havells India Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Huhtamaki PPL Limited

JMJ Fintech Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

Sampann Utpadan India Limited

Tata Communications Limited

Vardhman Special Steels Limited

Waaree Energies Limited