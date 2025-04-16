Wipro Q4 FY25 results: Net profit up 25.9% to Rs 3,570 cr; misses estimates

Bengaluru-based information technology services major Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 3,570 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up 25.9 per cent from a year ago. Profit was up 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Revenue for Q4FY25 was up by 1.3 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 22,504 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 0.8 per cent.

The company’s fourth quarter performance missed Bloomberg estimates. According to the Bloomberg estimate, revenue was expected at Rs 22,683 crore and net profit was expected to be at Rs 3,350 crore.

Wipro has forecast revenue from its information technology services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)3.5 per cent to (-)1.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

Information technology services segment revenue was at $2.6 billion, a growth of 2.3 per cent year-on-year and was down 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q.

The company announced large deal bookings at $1.8 billion, an increase of 48.5 per cent year-on-year. The total bookings for the year were at $4 billion.

For the full year, the company reported net income of Rs 13,218 crore, an increase of 18.9 per cent year-on-year. Revenue for the financial year was down 0.7 per cent at Rs 89,088.4 crore.

Srini Pallia, chief executive officer and managing director, said: “We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement. We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we’re focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth.”

Information technology services operating margin for Q4FY25 was at 17.5 per cent, flat Q-o-Q and an expansion of 1.1 per cent year-on-year.

Growth across geographies and verticals was either subdued or declined. Americas 1 grew 5.4 per cent year-on-year and 0.3 per cent sequentially. Americas 2 was down 2.7 per cent year-on-year and down 1.2 per cent sequentially. Europe was down 8.3 per cent year-on-year and down 3.3 per cent Q-o-Q. APMEA was also down by 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer, said: “For Q4, operating margins expanded 110 basis points year-on-year and for the full financial year, margin expanded by 90 basis points. Our focus on execution rigour has ensured that our margins have steadily expanded even in a softening revenue environment. Our endeavour will be to maintain the margin in a narrow band in the coming quarters. Our net income grew 6.4 per cent sequentially in Q4 and 18.9 per cent for the full financial year.”

In Q4, the net voluntary attrition was at 15.3 per cent, up from the preceding quarter’s 14.5 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis.