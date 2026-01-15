Waaree Renewable Tech Q3 results: Profit more than doubles to ₹120 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) net profit more than doubled to Rs 120.19 crore in December quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 53.48 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024, a statement said.

"PAT stood at Rs 120.19 crore as compared to Rs 53.48 crore in Q3FY25 representing a growth of 124.74 per cent YoY," it said. According to the statement, revenue in the quarter stood at Rs 851.06 crore representing a growth of 136.18 per cent YoY (year on year) as compared to Rs 360.35 crores in Q3FY25.