IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,654 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,806 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations was up 8.89 per cent to ₹45,479 crore during the quarter under review against ₹41,764 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of ₹44,490 crore. This is a rise of 2.22 per cent.

The total income for Q3FY26 came in at ₹46,618 crore, compared to ₹42,623 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 9.37 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the total income was up 2.52 per cent. It was ₹45,472 crore in Q1FY24. Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), said: “...Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realisation." By the end of the third quarter, the company’s total contract value (TCV) of large deals were worth $4.8 billion in total, with 57 per cent coming from new contracts. Its workforce grew by 5,043 employees during the period. Employee attrition fell to 12.3 per cent, down from 14.3 per cent in the previous quarter and 13.75 per cent a year ago. Infosys said its IFRS operating margin stood at 18.4 per cent, while the adjusted operating margin was higher at 21.2 per cent. The company reported IFRS basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹16.17, compared with an adjusted basic EPS of ₹18.53. At 5 pm, the shares of Infosys were trading at ₹1,608.90.