Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%

Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%

The total income for Q3FY26 came in at ₹46,618 crore, compared to ₹42,623 crore year-on-year (y-o-y)

Infosys
The company's revenue from operations was up 8.89 per cent to ₹45,479 crore during the quarter under review against ₹41,764 crore last year. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,654 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,806 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
The company's revenue from operations was up 8.89 per cent to ₹45,479 crore during the quarter under review against ₹41,764 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of ₹44,490 crore. This is a rise of 2.22 per cent.
 
The total income for Q3FY26 came in at ₹46,618 crore, compared to ₹42,623 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 9.37 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the total income was up 2.52 per cent. It was ₹45,472 crore in Q1FY24.   Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), said: “...Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realisation."   By the end of the third quarter, the company’s total contract value (TCV) of large deals were worth $4.8 billion in total, with 57 per cent coming from new contracts. Its workforce grew by 5,043 employees during the period. Employee attrition fell to 12.3 per cent, down from 14.3 per cent in the previous quarter and 13.75 per cent a year ago.    Infosys said its IFRS operating margin stood at 18.4 per cent, while the adjusted operating margin was higher at 21.2 per cent. The company reported IFRS basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹16.17, compared with an adjusted basic EPS of ₹18.53.   At 5 pm, the shares of Infosys were trading at ₹1,608.90.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC AMC Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 20% to ₹769 cr, revenue up 15%

Groww Q3FY26 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹547 cr, revenue up 25%

Union Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹5,017 cr, NPAs ease

Puravankara Q3 pre-sales at Rs 1,414 crore; adds 12.76 mn sq ft in 9M FY26

Q3 result: Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC among 25 firms on Jan 14

Topics :Infosys Q3 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story