MRPL posts sharp profit surge in Q3 FY26, cuts debt to ₹9,290 crore

State-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Wednesday reported a strong turnaround in its financial performance for the third quarter and the first nine months of FY 2025-26, driven by higher revenues, improved margins and a sharp reduction in borrowings.

The Board of Directors of MRPL, a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and a Schedule A' Mini Ratna Category-I company, approved the standalone and consolidated financial results at its 272nd meeting held on January 14, 2026. For the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, MRPL's revenue from operations rose to ₹29,720 crore, compared to ₹25,601 crore in the corresponding period last year.