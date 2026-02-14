Associate Sponsors

Zuari Industries Q3FY26 results: Net loss at ₹26.42 cr; revenue up 10%

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 25.23 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday

Its total income rose to Rs 301.4.8 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
Zuari Industries has reported a net consolidated loss of Rs 26.42 crore for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, driven by higher expenses.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 25.23 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Its total income rose to Rs 301.4.8 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 334.24 crore against Rs 312.75 crore a year ago.

"The third quarter reflects steady operational progress across our Sugar, Power and Ethanol division, supported by strong on-ground execution during the crushing season," its Managing Director Athar Shahab said.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

