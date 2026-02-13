Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ola Electric Q3FY26 result: Loss narrows to ₹487 cr, revenue drops 55%

Ola Electric Q3FY26 result: Loss narrows to ₹487 cr, revenue drops 55%

Ola Electric's Q3 revenue decline was due to a steep drop in the company's scooter sales to 32,680 units from 84,029 units in Q3FY25

Ola Electric, OLA
Shares of Ola Electric closed largely flat at ₹30.9 apiece on the BSE on Friday, ahead of the results announcement. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹487 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down from ₹564 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the company's losses widened from ₹418 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The SoftBank-backed startup also included a cost of ₹5.06 crore arising out of the implementation of new Labour codes.
 
Its revenue from operations dropped 55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹470 crore, from ₹1,045 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue fell around 32 per cent from ₹690 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The decline was due to the steep drop in the company's scooter sales to 32,680 units in Q3FY26 from 84,029 units during the same period last year. 
 
The company, however, said that it consolidated gross margin improved to 34.3 per cent, up 15.7 percentage points Y-o-Y. 
 
"Q3FY26 marks a structural reset for Ola Electric. We chose to fix the fundamentals by restoring service execution, resetting our cost structure, and deepening vertical integration. The result is a leaner operating model with materially lower breakeven and industry-leading gross margins. With service metrics stabilising and our Gigafactory transitioning into commercial scale deployment, we are positioned to enter the next phase of growth with significantly improved operating leverage,"  Ola Electric's spokesperson said.
 
The company also said that the increased automation and recent job cuts are expected to bring quarterly operating expenses to ₹250-300 crore. Its total expense during Q3FY26 stood at ₹714 crore, the company said.
 
Shares of Ola Electric closed largely flat at ₹30.9 apiece on the BSE on Friday, ahead of the results announcement.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Puravankara posts ₹58 crore net profit in Q3FY26, revenue up 231%

Q3 results: Ola Electric, NBCC, GMR Airports among more than 700 firms

HUL Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹6,607 crore on demerger gain

Hindalco Q3FY26 results: PAT falls 45% to ₹2,049 crore on Oswego hit

Petronet LNG Q3 FY26: Net profit rises 5% on higher capacity utilization

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla electric vehiclesQ3 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story