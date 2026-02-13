Associate Sponsors

Torrent Pharma Q3 result: Net profit up 26% to ₹635 cr, dividend declared

Torrent Pharma Q3 revenue from operations increased 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,251 crore from ₹2,762 crore in Q3FY25

Torrent Pharma
Photo: Shutterstock
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 26.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹635 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the company recorded a profit of ₹503 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 7.4 per cent from ₹591 crore. The company attributed the surge to robust branded business performance across markets.
 
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,251 crore from ₹2,762 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, the revenue was flat from ₹3,246 crore.
 
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹1,088 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 

Torrent Pharma dividend announced

 
Torrent Pharma also announced an interim dividend of ₹29 per share. "The dividend is expected to be paid/dispatched on or around March 5, 2026," it added.
 

Torrent Pharma Q3 performance across markets

  • India: Revenue at ₹1,798 crore, up 14 per cent
  • Brazil: Revenue at ₹371 crore, up 27 per cent
  • United States: Revenue at ₹321 crore, up 19 per cent
  • Germany: Revenue at ₹304 crore, up 8 per cent
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed largely flat at ₹4,074.05 apiece on the BSE on Friday, ahead of the result announcement. 
 
Topics :Torrent PharmaTorrent Pharma resultsQ3 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

