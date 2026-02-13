Torrent Pharma Q3 result: Net profit up 26% to ₹635 cr, dividend declared

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 26.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹635 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the company recorded a profit of ₹503 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 7.4 per cent from ₹591 crore. The company attributed the surge to robust branded business performance across markets.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,251 crore from ₹2,762 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, the revenue was flat from ₹3,246 crore.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹1,088 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y.