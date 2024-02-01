Home / Companies / Results / Abbott Q3 results: Profit rises 26% to Rs 311 cr on strong demand

Abbott Q3 results: Profit rises 26% to Rs 311 cr on strong demand

The company, which makes popular antacid medicine Digene, said its profit rose to 3.11 billion rupees ($37.5 million) from 2.47 billion rupees a year earlier

Peer GlaxoSmithKline Pharma is set to report its December-quarter results next week
Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firm Abbott India reported a 26% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher sales outpaced the impact of a pricing cap on certain medicines.

The company, which makes popular antacid medicine Digene, said its profit rose to 3.11 billion rupees ($37.5 million) from 2.47 billion rupees a year earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenues of drugmakers such as Abbott India, which get most of their business from India, continued to be affected during the quarter as some of their key drugs were included in the government's essential medicines list in September 2022, making them susceptible to price caps.

This was also highlighted by GlaxoSmithKline Pharma in its previous earnings.

Abbott, which is a unit of U.S. healthcare firm Abbott Laboratories, has been trying to mitigate the impact of pricing curbs by driving up sales and cutting back on expenses.

The company, which makes drugs including hypothyroidism treatment tablets Thyronorm, said its revenue from operations rose nearly 9% to 14.37 billion rupees.

Peer GlaxoSmithKline Pharma is set to report its December-quarter results next week.

Shares of Abbott India settled flat ahead of results.

Also Read

Pharma industry optimistic, expects more collaborative efforts in New Year

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Pharma industry needs to focus on innovative products, says Mandaviya

Abbott recalls antacid Digene Gel made in Goa after consumer complaints

Goa state warns Abbott India on antacid Digene license suspension

RITES Q3 results: Profit drops 13% to Rs 129 cr, income at Rs 699 cr

Titan Q3 results: Profit rises 9.4% to Rs 1,040 crore, misses estimates

V-Guard Q3 results: Profit rises 48% to Rs 58.24 crore, beats estimates

Raymond Q3 results: PAT jumps to Rs 185 cr on branded apparel, realty boost

Dr. Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Profit rises 54% to Rs 81.3 cr, revenue up 10%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Abbott IndiaQ3 resultsPharma sectorpharmaceutical firmsConsumer demand

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story