Home / Companies / Results / Titan Q3 results: Profit rises 9.4% to Rs 1,040 crore, misses estimates

Titan Q3 results: Profit rises 9.4% to Rs 1,040 crore, misses estimates

Indian jeweler and watch maker Titan Company reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as escalating costs of bullion outshined demand during the festive season

Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian jeweller and watch maker Titan Company reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as escalating costs of bullion outshined demand during the festive season.

The company's profit rose 9.4% to Rs 1040 crore ($125.33 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts' estimate of Rs 1094 crore, according to LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Titan, a joint venture between salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corp, said the total cost of materials consumed rose 36% owing to a rise in the price of its key raw material, gold.

Other costs, including finances, drove total expenses up 22% to Rs 1185 crore.

As a result, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin contracted to 11.3% from 12.5% a year earlier.

Titan's jewellery segment that houses brands like Tanishq and CaratLane posted a revenue growth of 23%, led by festive season sales.

Its watches and wearables segment, which sells products of brands like Fastrack, Police and Coach, saw a 21% rise in revenue but accrued a 38% dip in profit.

The eye care business, which is smaller in terms of revenue contribution, saw a 3% fall in revenue. It owns the brands Fastrack, Ray-Ban and Tommy Hilfiger.

Rival Kalyan Jewellers, which reported quarterly results on Wednesday, saw a nearly 22% rise in profit.

Titan's share fell as much as 2.6% after the results, before closing down 1.9%.

Also Read

Titan plans to hire over 3,000 employees in next 5 years across domains

Tata Group's Titan to open nine new Tanishq stores in Gujarat by FY24-end

Jewellery brand Tanishq expands footprint in US, opens two stores in Texas

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

V-Guard Q3 results: Profit rises 48% to Rs 58.24 crore, beats estimates

Raymond Q3 results: PAT jumps to Rs 184 cr on branded apparel, realty boost

Dr. Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Profit rises 54% to Rs 81.3 cr, revenue up 10%

Adani Enterprises Q3 results: PAT jumps to Rs 1,888 cr, revenue up 6.5%

India Cements Q3 result: Loss of Rs 16.5 cr due to subdued demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TitanTitan CompanyTata groupQ3 results

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story