ABFRL posts Rs 200.34 cr loss for Jul-Sep, sales at Rs 2,509.57 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 200.34 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

The company had a net profit of Rs 29.42 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,226.44 crore crore during the second quarter of this fiscal. It was at Rs 3,074.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The Aditya Birla group firm completed the acquisition of TCNS Clothing on September 26, 2023.

"The consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, are not comparable with previous quarters pursuant to the acquisition of subsidiary TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd," it said.

ABFRL's total expenses were at Rs 3,500.27 crore in the September quarter.

Its revenue from the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle' segment was at Rs 2,275.94 crore and Rs 1,021.50 crore from Pantaloons



Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 215.10 on BSE, down 1.44 per cent from the previous close.