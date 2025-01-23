Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 625 crore

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 348.25 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023

Adani
Total income rose to Rs 6,000.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,824.42 crore in the same period a year ago. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday posted a nearly 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 625.30 crore in December quarter compared to a year ago on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 348.25 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, a BSE filing showed.  ALSO READ: Zee Ent Q3 results: Profit soars 180% to Rs 164 cr, revenue down 8%

Total income rose to Rs 6,000.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,824.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

