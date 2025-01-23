Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 625 crore

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday posted a nearly 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 625.30 crore in December quarter compared to a year ago on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 348.25 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, a BSE filing showed. ALSO READ: Zee Ent Q3 results: Profit soars 180% to Rs 164 cr, revenue down 8%

Total income rose to Rs 6,000.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,824.42 crore in the same period a year ago.