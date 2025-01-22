Meet Diva Shah, daughter of diamond tycoon, set to wed Adani's youngest son

On February 7, 2025, Gautam Adani 's son Jeet Adani will marry Diva Jaimin Shah in what is expected to be one of the year's most important weddings. The statement was made by Gautam Adani while he was recently in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival. He emphasized that their family's values will be reflected in the wedding's simplicity and tradition.

Jeet Adani is Gautam Adani's youngest son. Jeet’s fiancée, Diva Shah, is the daughter of well-known diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

Who is Diva Shah, Adani's daughter in law?

Soon to be Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law, Diva Jaimin Shah is set to become a member of the Adani family. She comes from one of the wealthiest and most prominent families in India. She is the daughter of well-known diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a well-known diamond manufacturing business founded in 1976. The company is well-known in the diamond sector and has operations in Mumbai and Surat.

Despite Diva's low public profile, the significance of her family in the diamond industry highlights the importance of this union. Together with team members Jigar Doshi, Amit Doshi, and Yomesh Shah, Jaimin Shah strengthened the business's operations and increased its impact in the diamond trade over time.

Who is Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani’s son?

Gautam and Priti Adani's youngest son, Jeet Adani, was born in 1997. He is the Director of Adani Airports at the moment. Jeet joined the Adani Group in 2019 after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He started his career working with all of the Adani Group's listed verticals in the Group CFO's office, where he concentrated on Strategic Finance, Capital Markets, and Risk & Governance Policy.

In addition to leading Adani Airports, Jeet is also in charge of Adani Digital Labs, which is developing a super app to cater to the Group's wide range of customers. In addition to his career achievements, Jeet loves to fly and hopes to become a pilot. In his spare time, he likes to play the guitar and is a fan of high-end sports cars.

About the Jeet and Diva’s engagement

On March 12, 2023, Jeet and Diva's engagement ceremony was held in a small, private setting with close relatives and friends. The high-profile duo was brought to light by the social media viral of Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah's engagement pictures.