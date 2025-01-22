HUL Q3 results: PAT rises 19.9% to Rs 2,984 cr, volume growth remains flat

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, reported a 19.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the December quarter of 2024-25 (FY25) mainly on the back of profit from the divestment of its ‘Pureit’ business and a decline in advertising and promotion expenses.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was flat at Rs 3,475 crore in the December quarter of FY25. However, exceptional income of Rs 507 crore in the quarter, versus an exceptional loss of Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period, boosted net profit.

Its net profit was at Rs 2,998 crore in the quarter ended December versus Rs 2,501 crore in year-ago period, while its underlying volume growth was flat in the quarter.

The FMCG major’s revenue was higher by 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 15,818 crore.

“FMCG demand trends remained subdued with continued moderation in urban growth while rural sustained its gradual recovery. In this operating context, we delivered competitive growth by driving unmissable brand superiority, investing behind brands and capabilities whilst maintaining healthy margins,” Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL said in the release.

HUL also announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist.

“In line with our strategic intent to transform our portfolio in fast-growing spaces, I am excited to announce the acquisition of the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist. This acquisition is another key step to grow our Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio in the high growth masstige beauty segment,” he added.

HUL continues to make progress on unlocking a billion aspirations by contemporising its core business, driving premiumisation through its future core business and ushering market-making in new demand spaces, Jawa said in the results release.

The company’s PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) increased by 1.3 per cent in the October-December quarter, reaching Rs 3,928 crore. While advertising and promotion expenses declined by 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,507 crore in the third quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,626 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, HUL’s revenue was down 0.7 per cent and its net profit was up 15.7 per cent.

“While we keep a close watch on the pace of recovery and the broader economic outlook in the short term, we remain confident of the medium to long term opportunity in the Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to grow competitively,” Jawa said.

The board of directors of HUL also approved a scheme of arrangement, between HUL and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kwality Wall's (India) (KWIL)to demerge HUL’s Ice Cream business into KWIL. It also approved the acquisition of the palm undertaking of Vishwatej Oil Industries as a part of its palm localisation strategy. The palm undertaking is based in the Kamareddy district of Telangana, it said in a release.