Zee Ent Q3 results: Profit soars 180% to Rs 164 cr, revenue down 8%

Zee Entertainment on Thursday reported a 179.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 163.6 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year the company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.5 crore. Sequentially, however, the company reported a 21.9 per cent drop in profit after tax from Rs 209.4 crore in the last quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations also fell 8.44 per cent to Rs 940.6 crore from Rs 1,027.4 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, net profit rose marginally by 4.3 per cent from Rs 901.7 crore. ALSO READ: Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 625 crore The company also announced the appointment of Divya Karani as an additional director in the category of independent director of the company for a period of three years with effect from January 23.