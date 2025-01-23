Go Digit Q3 results: Net profit surges nearly 3-fold to Rs 119 crore

General insurance firm Go digit on Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 119 crore in the three months ended December 2024.
The Fairfax-backed company had earned a net profit of Rs 43 crore in the same period a year ago.
The gross written premium for the quarter rose to Rs 2,677 crore against Rs 2,428 crore in the year-ago period, Go Digit said in a regulatory filing.
As at December 31, 2024, the assets under management stood at Rs 18,939 crore, compared to Rs 15,764 crore at the end of March 31, 2024.
