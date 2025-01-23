Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Go Digit Q3 results: Net profit surges nearly 3-fold to Rs 119 crore

The gross written premium for the quarter rose to Rs 2,677 crore against Rs 2,428 crore in the year-ago period

The Fairfax-backed company had earned a net profit of Rs 43 crore in the same period a year ago. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
General insurance firm Go digit on Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 119 crore in the three months ended December 2024.

The Fairfax-backed company had earned a net profit of Rs 43 crore in the same period a year ago.

The gross written premium for the quarter rose to Rs 2,677 crore against Rs 2,428 crore in the year-ago period, Go Digit said in a regulatory filing.

As at December 31, 2024, the assets under management stood at Rs 18,939 crore, compared to Rs 15,764 crore at the end of March 31, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

